



— Officials in a Long Island village are looking to ban an area past time — feeding the geese.

It’s something many residents are raised doing in public parks, but in Port Washington it could soon be illegal, CBSN New York’s John Dias reported Tuesday.

Village officials said they’re considering a ban because feeding could lead to malnutrition for the geese since things like bread and potato chips are unhealthy for them. They’re also worried about a large amount of the birds’ feces polluting the waterways.

According to Department of Environmental Conservation officials, the state is already dealing with an overpopulation of Canada geese. Since the proposed law is still being drafted, it’s unclear what the penalties would be.

In some areas, a violation can carry a fine from $50 to $1,000.

The proposal is drawing a mixed reaction.

“I think it might be a good idea,” Port Washington resident Christina Cotronis said. “Because I think it just congregates all of them, and they are a little bit of a problem.”

“I like the geese. I think it’s part of Port Washington,” Carol Whitman said, “and part of the world.”

Residents will get a chance to weigh in on the proposed ban at a public hearing at village hall on March 25 at 7:30 p.m. ‬‬