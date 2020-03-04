



— A subway conductor was seriously hurt after being attacked on the job in Brooklyn on Wednesday night.

CBS2 has been told the 36-year-old MTA employee has been in and out of consciousness at the hospital.

It happened just after 7 p.m. on the 5 train.

A representative for Transport Workers Union Local 100 says the train was at Beverly Road station in Flatbush. Someone was holding the doors open with their foot, and when the conductor went to check it out, he tells the union rep he was struck with an object, possibly a bat or a pipe, and fell to the ground.

The victim is a Bronx resident and a father of two with three years on the job.

He was supposed to leave for a family vacation Thursday.

“This man was just doing his job as a public servant to the city of New York, to the Transit Authority, operating a train just a few stops away from Flatbush Avenue, having just left the terminal, right? And in course of doing his job, some maniac strikes him over the head,” said Eric Loegel, vice president of TWU Local 100.

Sally Librera, MTA NYC Transit SVP of subways, released the following statement: “Tonight’s assault of a conductor who was simply doing his job is despicable. The conductor was working to keep customers safe and service moving when he was attacked. Transit managers are with the victim now providing any possible assistance. Assaulting a transit employee under any circumstances is appalling and NYC Transit is fully cooperating with the NYPD as it searches for this perpetrator. We will do everything we can to support prosecution to the full extent of the law.”

The suspect has not yet been caught. He was reportedly wearing a black mask. Police are working on getting video of him.

The victim will be kept at the hospital overnight.