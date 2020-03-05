Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Federal prosecutors are calling on a judge to keep 81-year-old Ponzi scammer Bernie Madoff in prison, despite his claims that he could die from kidney disease within months.
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Federal prosecutors are calling on a judge to keep 81-year-old Ponzi scammer Bernie Madoff in prison, despite his claims that he could die from kidney disease within months.
A brief was filed Wednesday night in Manhattan federal court and includes statements from some of Madoff’s victims.
His lawyers want him freed under a program that permits the release of some inmates who have less than 18 months to live.
They now have until next Wednesday to respond to the prosecution’s recommendation. The judge will then decide whether to hold a hearing before issuing a ruling.
Madoff has served 11 years of his 150-year sentence.