Comments
JERSEY CITY, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — A Jersey City man is under arrest, accused of making terroristic threats to the property manager of a kosher deli that was the scene of a deadly shootout back in December.
JERSEY CITY, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — A Jersey City man is under arrest, accused of making terroristic threats to the property manager of a kosher deli that was the scene of a deadly shootout back in December.
Authorities say 38-year-old Taylor Stackhouse approached the property manager Tuesday morning on Martin Luther King Drive in Jersey City.
He’s accused of making multiple threats to the victim, who was wearing traditional Hasidic Jewish clothing as he left the building.
On Dec. 10, three people were killed inside that deli by two suspects, who also killed a police officer earlier in the day.