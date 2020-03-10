Comments
RIVER VALE, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – Police in New Jersey are warning people about a spray sanitizer sold at a 7-Eleven in Bergen County.
The River Vale Police Department says a young boy suffered apparent burns to his arm and leg after using the product.
Last night, officers removed the remaining bottles from the store. It’s believe they were only sold at that location.
Anyone who purchased a bottle is asked to call the police department at 201-664-1111.