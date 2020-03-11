Comments
LEONIA, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – Leonia has won a legal victory in New Jersey.
The borough, which is located near the George Washington Bridge, won a court reprieve in the fight to close some residential streets that are clogged by commuters.
Leonia implemented the restrictions two years ago, but the state Department of Transportation said they were invalid.
Now, an appeals court has ruled the DOT failed to conduct an adequate investigation before its finding.