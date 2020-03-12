



— There have been reports of excessive wait times at Motor Vehicle Commission locations across New Jersey. One assemblyman, however, says he has a solution.

Thirty-plus people were stuck out in the cold Thursday afternoon waiting to get inside the Springfield MVC. Emilia Ramos took the day off from work and took her son out of school. She told CBS2’s Meg Baker they were outside for more than 45 minutes, with no end in sight.

“Inside said two and a half hours. It’s discouraging to stay here all day,” said Ramos, who lives in Hillside.

The line last weekend was even longer. Some people waited more than six hours.

Others drove from town to town searching for the shortest line.

“I just was at Newark agency. They have lines completely around the block down here. I figured I’d come here, but it’s the same every place you go,” John Henny said.

The state MVC said this is the result of a federal requirement for issuing identification cards with increased security measures — REAL IDs. Starting in October, you must have one to fly within the United States, unless you use a passport.

“That’s an excuse MVC tries to use,” Assemblyman John Bramnick said. “(MVC) needs to solve the problem or give people a break. There’s no middle ground here.”

Bramnick, a Republican, said the wait times are unacceptable, especially in a state of emergency due to coronavirus.

“I said to the governor directly, either extend expiration dates or open these places 24/7. But letting people stand outside six-seven hours is absolutely a disgrace,” Bramnick said.

CBS2 reached out to Gov. Phil Murphy’s office to ask if this means longer hours or if an extension is being considered and who has the power to make these decisions. Baker did not immediately get a response.

The MVC has issued warnings for people to anticipate lengthy wait times. People just didn’t realize that meant they should pack breakfast, lunch, and dinner.