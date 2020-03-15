



– As the threat of coronavirus grows in New Jersey, local communities such as those in Bergen County hit hard by the pandemic are stepping up public controls to limit exposure to COVID-19

In Teaneck, N.J., officials announced an executive order under emergency measures on Sunday limiting the number of people inside various grocery stores and shutting down a number of businesses that involve greater physical contact such as daycare centers, hair and nail salons, barbers, health clubs, martial arts studios, private sports clubs, and more.

Public parks, recreation centers and the Teaneck Sportsplex in Votee Park have also been ordered closed.

As for food store chains, the executive order limits one member of each family entering the following stores at one time, with limits as to how many people may enter each location:

Teaneck Stop & Shop (limit of 50 customers)

Teaneck Glatt Express (limit of 25 customers)

Teaneck Cedar Market (limit of 25 customers

Should these new measures not prove effective, “There’s nothing off the table,” said Bergen County Executive James Tedesco.

The order comes a day after Mayor Mohammed Hameeduddin urged all 40,000 residents to “self-quarantine” and only leave their homes for food and medicine. That restriction is not in place, but officials continued to recommend avoiding gathering and work from home.

In Hoboken, Mayor Rav Bhalla issued new rules Saturday night including a curfew each night from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. starting Monday and lasting until further notice.

Bhalla also announcing that bars and restaurants are no longer allowed to serve food on the premises, though customers can get delivery or takeout – a measure Teaneck put in place on Sunday.

Newark public schools and the central office will remain closed through March 30, and municipal court sessions throughout New Jersey will be suspended for two weeks.

The news comes after Gov. Phil Murphy confirmed the state’s second death from the virus. A woman in her 50s who was being treated in Monmouth Count died on Saturday.

CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK

The confirmed number of cases statewide is at 69, including five people at Valley Hospital in Ridgewood.