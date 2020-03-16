



— Times of trouble can often bring out the best in people. We’ve seen that on social media, people offering to buy supplies for those in need as they deal with the coronavirus outbreak.

One child in New Jersey is lending a helping hand by distributing crucial supplies, CBS2’s Dick Brennan reported Monday.

When times get tough, 11-year-old Jayden Perez steps up to the plate.

“So these are my hand sanitizers,” he said.

He has more than 1,000 of them. After learning about coronavirus from his Memorial Middle School teachers, the Woodland Park fifth grader instantly thought of the safety of his community and sprung into action.

“I told my mom, ‘Mom, a lot of kids don’t have hand sanitizer. Can we donate to my school?'” Jayden said.

With his moms help — and credit card — Jayden bought enough hand sanitizers for every school in the district, as well 50 for the Woodland Park Library, 50 for the police department and another 50 for the fire department. It was a donation that first responders with the Woodland Park police, formerly West Paterson, say is priceless.

“Right now, hand washing is a very important task that the officers out on the road don’t always have the chance to run to the sink. So, having this in your hand is a very important thing,” Lt. Michael Brady said.

These items are now a hot commodity. Jayden’s mom, Ana Rosado, said she had to place the order quickly, because even towards the end of February sanitizers were flying off the shelves. Rosado said her son’s donation also gives parents the opportunity to teach their children the importance of personal hygiene.

“Some kids don’t wash their hands. Now is the time. This is what you need to do to stay safe,” Rosado said.

Jayden hasn’t had the opportunity to deliver the sanitizers to his school yet because the entire district is closed for two weeks, but said he plans to as soon as the superintendent team gives him the green light. Each spray bottle is marked with Jayden’s message, “From the bottom of my heart.”

“Everything you do, do it from the bottom of my heart. So, I do a lot of kindness and donate around the world, so I do it from the bottom of my heart,” Jayden said.

His kindness doesn’t stop here. Jayden just celebrated his 11th birthday and instead of presents, asked for animal food to donate to the Clifton Animal Shelter. He said it’ll be extremely tough for animals to get adopted right now, so he wants to do his part to help them out.

Jayden delivered the animal food to the shelter on Sunday and gave the staff a few sanitizers of their own.

If anyone would like to donate to Jayden’s cause they can go reach out to his mom, Ana Rosado, on Instagram at @AnaRosado09.