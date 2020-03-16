Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The MTA and NJ Transit are operating regular schedules Monday, but some public transit is adjusting while more people work from home.
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The MTA and NJ Transit are operating regular schedules Monday, but some public transit is adjusting while more people work from home.
Starting today, Amtrak will reduce its Northeast Corridor schedules by 60%. The Amtrak Hartford line and Valley Flyer will operate on a Saturday schedule.
Click here for more Amtrak information.
New York Waterway is also altering schedules for several ferry routes, including Weehawken, Hoboken and Paulus Hook.
Click here for more New York Waterway information.