WYCKOFF, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – As the coronavirus spreads, it has sparked a shopping frenzy at stores all over the country.
Empty shelves are a common sight.
In the middle of the day Monday, lines were not as long in Wyckoff as they were over the weekend, reported CBS2’s Nick Caloway. But plenty of shelves are empty.
Shopping just feels different than it did even a week or two ago. Some customers now won’t go into the grocery store without gloves or a mask. It’s a new reality.
Meanwhile, stores like Stop & Shop have been struggling to keep certain items on the shelves. As some customers try to stock up, others just need a few things.
Some customers told Caloway they’re ready for things to calm down.
“It’s pretty much empty. There’s no toilet paper, no paper towels. Limited milk. Limited eggs. No chicken, meat counters are empty,” said Wyckoff resident Richie Flaming.
“Is that frustrating?” Caloway asked.
“Not to me. It’s gonna be over. It’s not like the apocalypse. Just wait it out. Yeah, that’s what I think,” Flaming said.
Store employees are hard at work inside, re-stocking shelves with bread and meats. But some items like disinfectant wipes and hand sanitizer will take a while.