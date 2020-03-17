



The city can’t afford to have chairs sitting on top of restaurant tables for long and not have some of the more than 26,000 eateries in New York City close for good, not able to make it through the coronavirus-ordered shutdowns.

That’s why City Comptroller Scott Stringer says there is an immediate need for first aid to stop the hemorrhaging for all small businesses, CBS2 political reporter Marcia Kramer says.

“More aid, more deferred tax payments. We’ve got to make sure that these businesses can come back,” Stringer said.

First and foremost, Stringer wants the mayor and the governor to delay the upcoming quarterly tax payments that are due by the end of the week, March 20.

“The restaurant owners, the bar owners, the employees are really the city’s heroes right now. They are making the ultimate sacrifice. They’re actually putting their livelihood on hold, their families are in jeopardy, but we cannot walk away from them,” Stringer said.

Stringer also wants the city to forgive the business fines the city has so far handed out so liberally — about $350 million annually.

“No more fines and fees to the restaurants. They made the ultimate sacrifice. They closed their businesses and they stopped their livelihood,” he said.

CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK

Mayor Bill de Blasio addressed the issue Tuesday at a mid-afternoon press conference held in the City Council Chamber so reporters could maintain even more social distancing.

“Business owners, everyone should file their taxes on time as normal … If you have a hardship, you can apply for an extension,” de Blasio said.

The mayor’s insistence on getting the tax revenue was apparently done with an eye on the hits to the city budget from Wall Street and the coronavirus crisis, estimated in the billions.

“This crisis certainly puts a clear light on the fact that the city of New York does not have unlimited resources … We are very concerned that we keep our revenue picture as strong as it can be,” de Blasio said.

The mayor stressed that if any business does have a hardship, it will not face an extra financial penalty.