NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Bronx native and Grammy Award-winning rapper Cardi B is well known for voicing her opinion on her social media accounts, posting videos to directly to communicate with fans on a variety of topics.
The COVID-19 pandemic hasn’t escaped the rapper’s notice as she took to Instagram on March 10 with an expletive-filled video that included the line, “Coronavirus. S*** is getting real.”
That line was then taken by DJ iMarkkeyz and added to a beat which has since begun to fly up the iTunes charts and make its way around the TikTok universe.
Cardi B took notice and when a Twitter user suggested to both her and DJ IMarkkeyz that the proceeds from the hit single should be donated to those impacted by the coronavirus through layoffs and lost wages, she agreed.
YES !THATS WHAT WE GOING TO DO ! Keep in mind you don’t get your money right away …but even months from now there would be families with financial issues for getting laid off due to the virus .We will Donate ! https://t.co/ehAo8TCUhN
— iamcardib (@iamcardib) March 17, 2020
The song has continued rising up the charts, meaning hopefully, there will be some relief coming for fans who may have been affected by the virus.
Cardi B has earned a reputation for online and real-world rants, though not always for a good cause. In September last year, she posted a profanity-laced rant directed at four 10-year-old elementary school students in Westchester County for mocking her in social media.
The 26-year-old is still facing felony charges in New York stemming from a strip club brawl in Queens.