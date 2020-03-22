



— The Garment District will officially shut down Sunday night under Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s directive to close non-essential businesses due to the coronavirus pandemic.

CBS2’s Lisa Rozner went to a bridal gown store that has been calling brides all weekend.

Employees at Designer Loft on West 37th Street called brides to tell them to take the dress for the big day, or leave it until who knows when. Sarena Becker of Bensonhurst, Brooklyn was one of the last future brides to meet with the tailor before the doors were locked. Her wedding is scheduled for Memorial Day Weekend.

“I went for my second fitting today. It’s just like what’s going to happen at this point. I don’t know whether to postpone it or just leave it and see what happens,” Becker told Rozner.

When asked how many people have come in and have told her they cancelled, tailor Natalia Gotsirdze said, “This is too many people, yeah.” She added she could count the number on more than two hands.

“You know, we start work now for May,” Gotsirdze said.

As for what the shop is going to do over the next two weeks, “I take everything to my home. I have a sewing machine. I want to work with home it’s two weeks too much,” Gotsirdze said.

She said most brides who had April weddings are trying to postpone them. Becker is, too.

“I have to call all the vendors,” she said. “I think that this point we’re just going to consider moving it to the summer or fall and just let everyone know and send invitations out later.”

The situation hanging by a thread.