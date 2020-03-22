



– The number of coronfirmed coronavirus cases continues to climb in New York City.

More than 8,000 people have tested positive in the city, and 60 coronavirus-related deaths have been reported, Mayor Bill de Blasio said Sunday.

“This has only just begun… the worst is yet to come,” de Blasio said.

De Blasio said, as far as numbers go, he expects April will be worse than March, and he fears May will be worse than April.

The mayor issued a stark warning: He believes New York City is ten days away from widespread shortages of medical equipment including “really fundamental supplies” like ventilators and surgical masks.

De Blasio blasted the federal response, saying it was falling well short of what’s necessary.

“We have seen next to nothing from the federal government at this point,” de Blasio said. “Very, very little has arrived. The military has not been mobilized. The Defense Production Act has not been utilized in any way that I can see. Right now, I have to say, for New York, not just New York City, New York state, I think for a lot of the country, it sure as hell feels like we’re on our own at this point. We are not seeing action from the federal government.”

CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK

A new drive-thru testing site was set to open in Manhattan Sunday.

Officials say there will be more and more testing sites popping up in the five boroughs, reported CBS2’s Tara Jakeway.

A new one was expected to open Sunday at Pier 88, which is located at West 48th Street and the West Side Highway. It’s expected to be Manhattan’s first drive-thru coronavirus testing site.

The set-up is similar to drive-thru testing sites in our area, including ones on Staten Island, Jones Beach and in New Rochelle, where the National Guard and state troopers direct traffic, and on Long Island, with medical personnel wearing masks and safety equipment approaching and swabbing drivers.

CORONAVIRUS: NY Health Dept. | NY Call 1-(888)-364-3065 | NYC Health Dept. | NYC Call 311, Text COVID to 692692 | NJ Health Dept. | NJ Call 1-(800)-222-1222 or 211, Text NJCOVID to 898211 | CT Health Dept. | CT Call 211

They are some of the essential employees that are exempt from Gov. Andrew Cuomo‘s executive order which takes effect Sunday night at 8 p.m., which mandates all non-essential employees in the state work from home.

A similar order already took effect in New Jersey, where their first drive-thru testing facility opened days ago. Hundreds of cars lined up for hours to get the test, which involves prescreening, and then the test itself: A nasal swab. Results can take 2-4 days, with the average being about 72 hours.

New Yorkers are being told to stay home. If you don’t feel well and you think you have the symptoms, you first contact your health care provider, who will do a tele-health screening – a video chat with the health care provider, who will then decide if they believe you should get tested. If they decide you need a test, you need to call and make an appointment. You can’t just show up: You have to make an appointment.