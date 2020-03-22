



— Last week, Gov. Andrew Cuomo signed an executive order directing all New York schools to develop a remote learning system by Monday, and some have already started.

As CBS2’s Steve Overmyer reported Sunday, today’s schooling may seem a little strange.

“I’m a teacher, and it’s my job to teach. I’m just grateful for a platform to do so,” said Jericho schools art teacher and Overmyer’s wife, Laura.

Educators are being trained to create curriculum online.

Steve: “Is it strange being interviewed by your husband?”

Laura: “Yes, very strange. I would prefer an audience of children right now.”

CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK

Her classroom is now in the couple’s living room, putting Jericho schools ahead of many others in the field of remote learning.

“The staff at Jericho came together and said, ‘Listen, we realize this isn’t a two-day snowstorm. We need to figure out how we can make technology work.,’” Superintendent Hank Grishman said.

Teachers use a program called Canvas to build classes with live interaction to keep students on course.

“It does help to bridge the gap, because I’m still able to communicate to them different techniques and ideas that we would be discussing in class,” said Laura.

More than one million New York City students will soon join remote learning, as teachers are busy adapting lessons.

“I don’t ever see this as a permanent replacement, but I do see it as a very effective means. But again, not forever. For a period of weeks, hopefully not for a period of months,” Grishman said. “But if it has to be, it can be and will be effective for whatever period of time it needs to be.”

For now, teachers are conducting classes using digital distancing.