HARTFORD, Conn. (CBSNewYork) — Connecticut officials announced Monday night the state now has 415 confirmed coronavirus cases, including 10 coronavirus deaths.
The latest spike comes as Gov. Ned Lamont’s “Stay Safe, Stay Home” executive order, directing non-essential workers to work from home, takes effect.
The governor’s order excludes workers in essential services, like health care, food service and law enforcement.
Officials say more than 4,500 tests have been conducted among state and private laboratories.
CORONAVIRUS: NY Health Dept. | NY Call 1-(888)-364-3065 | NYC Health Dept. | NYC Call 311, Text COVID to 692692 | NJ COVID-19 Info Hub | NJ Call 1-(800)-222-1222 or 211, Text NJCOVID to 898211 | CT Health Dept. | CT Call 211
Drive-thru testing sites have been added at five more hospitals, bringing the statewide total of these alternate testing locations to 21.
Officials said residents must be symptomatic and have a referral from a medical provider to make an appointment at one of the testing facilities.
The latest list of drive-thru testing locations includes:
- Bridgeport Hospital
- Bristol Health
- Charlotte Hungerford Hospital (Torrington)
- Danbury Hospital
- Greenwich Hospital
- Griffin Hospital (Derby)
- Hartford Hospital
- Johnson Memorial Hospital (Stafford Springs)
- Lawrence Memorial Hospital (New London)
- Manchester Memorial Hospital
- Mid-State Medical Center (Meriden)
- Norwalk Hospital
- Rockville General Hospital (Vernon)
- Saint Francis Hospital (Hartford)
- Saint Mary’s Hospital (Waterbury)
- Saint Vincent Hospital (Bridgeport)
- Stamford Hospital
- UConn John Dempsey Hospital (Farmington)
- Waterbury Hospital
- William H. Backus Hospital (Norwich)
- Yale-New Haven Hospital
CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK