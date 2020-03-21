CoronavirusNew York Breaks 10,000 Confirmed Cases, Javits Center Tops List As COVID-19 Field Hospital
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The coronavirus pandemic continues to spread throughout the Tri-State Area, with new cases and restrictions announced each day.

Lawmakers have launched special websites and hotlines to keep the public up to date.

NEW YORK STATE

Click here to visit New York State’s coronavirus website.

Call: 1-(888)-364-3065

NEW YORK CITY

Click here to visit New York City’s website.

Call: 311 | Text: “COVID” to 692-692

WESTCHESTER COUNTY

Click here to visit Westchester County’s website.

Call: 211 for general information, or 1-(866)-588-0195 if you are under self-quarantine or were exposed to a known case

NASSAU COUNTY

Click here to visit Nassau County’s website.

Call: 1-(516)-227-9570 | Text: “COVID19NC” to 888777

SUFFOLK COUNTY

Click here to visit Suffolk County’s website.

Text: “COVIDSUFFOLK” to 67283

NEW JERSEY

Click here to visit New Jersey’s website.

Call: 211 for general information, or 1-(800)-962-1253 for clinical questions | Text: “NJCOVID” to 898-211

BERGEN COUNTY

Click here to visit Bergen County’s website.

Call: 1-(201)-225-7000, or 1-(201)-785-8505 after hours and weekends

CONNECTICUT

Click here to visit Connecticut’s website.

Call: 211

Click here for complete coronavirus coverage from CBSNewYork.com.

