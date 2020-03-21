NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The coronavirus pandemic continues to spread throughout the Tri-State Area, with new cases and restrictions announced each day.
Lawmakers have launched special websites and hotlines to keep the public up to date.
NEW YORK STATE
Click here to visit New York State’s coronavirus website.
Call: 1-(888)-364-3065
NEW YORK CITY
Click here to visit New York City’s website.
Call: 311 | Text: “COVID” to 692-692
WESTCHESTER COUNTY
Click here to visit Westchester County’s website.
Call: 211 for general information, or 1-(866)-588-0195 if you are under self-quarantine or were exposed to a known case
NASSAU COUNTY
Click here to visit Nassau County’s website.
Call: 1-(516)-227-9570 | Text: “COVID19NC” to 888777
SUFFOLK COUNTY
Click here to visit Suffolk County’s website.
Text: “COVIDSUFFOLK” to 67283
NEW JERSEY
Click here to visit New Jersey’s website.
Call: 211 for general information, or 1-(800)-962-1253 for clinical questions | Text: “NJCOVID” to 898-211
BERGEN COUNTY
Click here to visit Bergen County’s website.
Call: 1-(201)-225-7000, or 1-(201)-785-8505 after hours and weekends
CONNECTICUT
Click here to visit Connecticut’s website.
Call: 211
