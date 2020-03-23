



Jersey Shore towns say resources are being stretched thin by a flood of people to the area.

The beach sure is a nice vacation from quarantine reality, but Jersey Shore towns say they can’t handle the influx during the off season, CBS2’s Meg Baker reported Monday.

“So, we’re a seasonal town. We’re small. In the off season, we reduce our staff. We have less police officers. Our volunteer squad is an all-volunteer first aid squad,” said Manasquan Mayor Ed Donovan. “If we increase the drain on them, though, it could be problematic.”

Gov. Phil Murphy is urging people to stay at their primary residences.

“The local infrastructure, especially the health care infrastructure, and especially in the offseason, is not prepared for the influx of part-time residents. So there is absolutely no excuse for a party on the beach,” Murphy said.

Manasquan resident Debby McArthur described the past weekend.

“It was the Fourth of July. People were everywhere,” she said. “I would think, if you’re given the choice of coming to the Jersey Shore or being stuck in a little apartment, you probably would want to come to the Jersey Shore.”

Kevin Higgins, the mayor of Lake Como, says it’s not just those that pay taxes for a second home visiting: People are renting.

“The start of our summer season is only two months away, so those renters will start to come down even earlier. And that’s going to put a strain on our resources. Not only the medical resources in the area of Monmouth County, but just the town resources through our police department making responses to those homes for many different issues,” he said.

Higgins also has another concern.

“They tend to come from North Jersey and New York, so that is really where the heaviest infected areas are, in our state, so there’s also a different concern about them bringing the virus down here,” he said.

He asks that people follow the governor’s warning. It’s not any safer next to the ocean. There are multiple coronavirus cases in Monmouth and Ocean counties already.