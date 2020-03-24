Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Major companies across the country are now on a hiring blitz as they try to meet overwhelming demand during the coronavirus pandemic.
Westchester County-based PepsiCo is hiring 6,000 employees nationwide.
Grocery chain Kroger says it needs 10,000 people.
Walmart plans to add 150,000 jobs.
Amazon is looking for 100,000 people.
Drugstore chain CVS is hiring 50,000 employees.
With millions of Americans now ordering in, Pizza Hut, Domino’s Pizza and Papa John’s combined are hiring 60,000 workers.
For more information and for links to apply for some of those positions, click here.
On Monday, N.J. Gov. Phil Murphy said there are more than 8,000 jobs available in New Jersey for people looking for work in places like grocery stores, warehouses and so on. Anyone interested in applying for one of those jobs should CLICK HERE.
