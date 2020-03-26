CoronavirusDeadly 24 Hours At Queens Hospital; Officials Warn The Worst Is Yet To Come
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Mount Sinai Hospital is looking for coronavirus patients who have recovered to help with a potential treatment.

The hospital is hoping to start treating severely ill patients with antibodies from others who have beaten the virus.

Doctors say patients who recover have high levels of immunity – in the form of antibodies in their blood.

The hospital is asking for volunteers who are willing to get tested and donate blood.

