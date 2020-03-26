Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Mount Sinai Hospital is looking for coronavirus patients who have recovered to help with a potential treatment.
The hospital is hoping to start treating severely ill patients with antibodies from others who have beaten the virus.
.@MountSinaiNYC this week plans to initiate #plasmapheresis, where the antibodies from patients who have recovered from #COVID19 will be transferred into critically ill patients with the disease, with the expectation that the antibodies will neutralize it: https://t.co/UCk4gk8mZg
— Mount Sinai Health System (@MountSinaiNYC) March 25, 2020
Doctors say patients who recover have high levels of immunity – in the form of antibodies in their blood.
The hospital is asking for volunteers who are willing to get tested and donate blood.