CoronavirusDeadly 24 Hours At Queens Hospital; Officials Warn The Worst Is Yet To Come
CBSN New YorkWatch Now
Filed Under:Andrew Cuomo, Coronavirus, Health, Local TV, New York, Utilities


NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – New York State is extending some financial relief for residents struggling during the coronavirus pandemic.

The state Department of Public Service has ordered utility companies to postpone rate increases that were set to go into effect April 1.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo said the move will “provide relief to families and businesses affected by COVID-19.”

DID YOU LOSE YOUR JOB AMID THE OUTBREAK?

ARE YOU WORKING BUT NEED TO TAKE PAID SICK LEAVE?

Click here for more resources to help pay your bills, find food and stay safe.

Comments

Leave a Reply