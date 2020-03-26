Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – New York State is extending some financial relief for residents struggling during the coronavirus pandemic.
The state Department of Public Service has ordered utility companies to postpone rate increases that were set to go into effect April 1.
At my direction, @NYSDPS is ordering utilities to suspend rate increases.
Utility rate increases that were to go into effect April 1st have been postponed.
This will provide relief to families and businesses affected by #COVID19.
— Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) March 25, 2020
Gov. Andrew Cuomo said the move will “provide relief to families and businesses affected by COVID-19.”
