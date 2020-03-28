



– The MTA is now offering a reward of up to $50,000 for information leading to catching the person responsible for a deadly subway fire early Friday morning in Harlem

The Transit Workers Union said the motorman killed in the fire was a 36-year-old Garrett Goble, who lived in Brooklyn. He was a member of the MTA for six years and leaves behind two children, including a 5-month-old.

Investigators are still working to determine whether the blaze was intentionally set.

“The entire MTA family mourns his death alongside a grateful city,” said MTA Chairman and CEO Pat Foye in a statement. “Our hearts break for his family, loved ones and all those who knew him.”

In addition to $2,500 offered by NYPD Crime Stoppers and the Police Foundation, the MTA is offering up to $50,000 for information that leads to the arrest, indictment and conviction of who was responsible.

“Our Conductor acted heroically to move passengers to the platform out of danger, and deserves our deepest thanks and support for his bravery. This incident once again points out many life-threatening dangers that await transit workers across the city when they go to their jobs every day, 24 hours a day. This is a sad day for our entire City. We’re devastated.”

Plumes of smoke could be seen above ground as first responders rushed to the scene.

Police have launched a criminal investigation.

The inside of the second car of northbound 2 train was left totally destroyed by the fire. Seats and overhead lights were completely melted, with nothing left but metal and black ash in the aftermath.

The MTA says the train pulled into the 110th Street Central Park North station around 3 a.m.

Interim New York City Transit President Sarah Feinberg says those inside were rescued by fast acting workers.

Watch: News Conference On Subway Fire

“Two employees on the train successfully evacuated passengers off the train and onto the platform,” Feinberg said.

Firefighters also evacuated people who were on board a train that was behind the one that caught fire, and passengers were guided safely through the tunnel to an emergency exit, Feinberg said.

Unfortunately, the train operator wasn’t able to make it out alive. At least nine other people were injured, Feinberg said.

“Absolutely heartbroken to share the news that one of our New York City Transit family members passed away as a result of an incident this morning,” said Feinberg. “We are devastated by this. This is a hard moment for New York City Transit. A devastating incident. Our hearts and prayers are with our families, with our workforce, and with the family of and loved ones of our family member who has passed away… This is another horrific moment for our family.”

The fires at 86th Street and 96th Street were on the platform. The fire at 116th Street was on street level, McGee said.

People in the neighborhood told CBS2’s Kevin Rincon if the fire was intentionally set, they want justice.

“If somebody is deliberately setting it, then they need to get to it and find out who it was. Because a life was taken. Somebody basically murdered someone, whether they’re aware of it or not,” one person said.

Consider traveling to nearby 96 St and 86 St stations on the C line. Or, take M104 bus service on Broadway to/from 79 St, 72 St or 103 St. pic.twitter.com/6WinvDe6Zf — NYCT Subway. Stay Home. Stop the Spread. (@NYCTSubway) March 27, 2020

