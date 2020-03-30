Comments
TRENTON, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – Gov. Phil Murphy continued urging people of keeping away from others during the COVID-19 outbreak as the state saw further jumps in the number of confirmed cases and the number of coronavirus-related deaths.
New Jersey is now up to 16,636 confirmed COVID-19 cases, up 3,347 since the last reported tally. Coronavirus-related deaths went up to 198 statewide, an increase of 37.
Murphy estimated New Jersey’s peak COVID-19 infections would hit 80,000 cases by mid-May if social distancing restrictions are not obeyed, outstripping the 18,000 hospital beds expected to be available.
“We need to take the necessary steps so you don’t land on any graph,” said Murphy alongside a graphic of the coronavirus “curve” showing when the maximum number of infections would hit the state. “That chart is the nightmare scenario that we are desperately working to avoid.”
- Bergen County: 2,482 cases
- Essex County: 1,564 cases
- Hudson County: 1,314 cases
- Union County: 1,213 cases
- Middlesex County: 1,123 cases
- Passaic County: 1,091 cases
- Monmouth County: 1,030 cases
- Ocean County: 874 cases
- Morris County: 720 cases
- Somerset County: 349 cases
- Mercer County: 249 cases
- Camden County: 200 cases
- Burlington County: 178 cases
- Sussex County: 113 cases
- Gloucester County: 89 cases
- Hunterdon County: 79 cases
- Warren County: 68 cases
- Atlantic County: 29 cases
- Cumberland County: 12 cases
- Cape May County: 9 cases
- Salem County: 3 cases