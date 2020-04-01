(CBSNewYork)- The Brooklyn Nets were one of several NBA teams to have players test positive for coronavirus, with the franchise announcing a few weeks ago that four players had tested positive, Kevin Durant among them.
Now, after self-isolating for the last 14 days, reports indicate that all of the team’s players are symptom free including those who had tested positive for the disease.
After having four players test positive for COVID-19, Sean Marks says all Nets players are now symptom-free of COVID-19.
The entire traveling party has completed the 14-day home isolation. They are still practicing social distancing.
— Malika Andrews (@malika_andrews) April 1, 2020
The team’s entire traveling party also went into home isolation for 14 days and that has now concluded though, as Andrews notes, the organization and its members are still practicing social distancing.
This report follows good news from the Lakers, Jazz and Celtics who have all seen players either be declared virus free or symptom-free after receiving positive diagnoses.
The league remains on hiatus for the time being as it evaluates further options for how to conclude the 2019-20 season. In the interim, there is a 16-player NBA2K tournament set to begin this Friday with Durant entering as the No. 1 seed.
The winner of the tournament will get $100,000 to direct towards their charity of choice for coronavirus relief.