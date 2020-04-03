Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Doctors and nurses on the front lines of the coronavirus battle in New York and New Jersey will now receive nearly a million medical supplies confiscated by the FBI.
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Doctors and nurses on the front lines of the coronavirus battle in New York and New Jersey will now receive nearly a million medical supplies confiscated by the FBI.
Earlier this week, federal authorities seized a huge stockpile from a hoarder in Brooklyn and at a warehouse in New Jersey.
The supplies included 192,000 N95 masks, 130,000 surgical masks and nearly 600,000 gloves.
Forty-three-year-old Baruch Feldheim, from Brooklyn, has been charged with assault and making false statements.