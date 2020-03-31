CoronavirusNYC Landmarks Central Park, US Open Site Converted Into Emergency Field Hospitals
NEWARK (CBSNewYork) – A Brooklyn man is accused of price gouging on a massive stockpile of medical supplies.

Baruch Feldheim allegedly sold 1,000 N95 masks to a doctor at a 700% mark-up.

The FBI said he was also storing large quantities of other protective gear and supplies.

He was arrested Sunday at his Borough Park home for allegedly lying to agents and coughing in their direction while claiming to be infected with COVID-19.

You can report coronavirus-related fraud, hoarding, or price gouging to the National Center for Disaster Fraud’s National Hotline at (866) 720-5721 or e-mail disaster@leo.gov.

