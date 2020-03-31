Comments
NEWARK (CBSNewYork) – A Brooklyn man is accused of price gouging on a massive stockpile of medical supplies.
Baruch Feldheim allegedly sold 1,000 N95 masks to a doctor at a 700% mark-up.
The FBI said he was also storing large quantities of other protective gear and supplies.
Web Extra: Read the complaint (pdf)
He was arrested Sunday at his Borough Park home for allegedly lying to agents and coughing in their direction while claiming to be infected with COVID-19.
You can report coronavirus-related fraud, hoarding, or price gouging to the National Center for Disaster Fraud’s National Hotline at (866) 720-5721 or e-mail disaster@leo.gov.
