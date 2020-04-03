TRENTON, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – Gov. Phil Murphy ordered all flags flown at half-staff after New Jersey saw coronavirus-related deaths rise by 113 newly reported cases, bring the COVID-19 toll to 646.
Among those were middle school principal James Brown and famed jazz guitarist John “Bucky” Pizzarelli.
Brown was the principal of Grover Cleveland Middle School in Caldwell, N.J.
The 94-year-old Pizzarelli, an icon of the New York area jazz scene, performed his homage to the Garden State “I Like Jersey Best” at state functions and helped support the LaGuardia High School of Music & Art and Performing Arts.
“This is one of the greatest tragedies to ever hit our state and our nation,” said Murphy. “We must have a constant invisible memorial of the tremendous personal toll COVID-19 is having on our communities.”
New Jersey confirmed 4,372 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the statewide total to 29,895 positive cases.
CORONAVIRUS: NY Health Dept. | NY Call 1-(888)-364-3065 | NYC Health Dept. | NYC Call 311, Text COVID to 692692 | NJ COVID-19 Info Hub | NJ Call 1-(800)-222-1222 or 211, Text NJCOVID to 898211 | CT Health Dept. | CT Call 211 | Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
Murphy said his executive order to fly flags at half staff would last “indefinitely to honor those we have lost, and those that we will lose.”
“Since families at this time cannot even hold funerals for their lost loved ones, this is a way a small way, but I think an important way, we can make sure that their loss is not forgotten.”
On a county-by-county basis:
- Bergen County: 4,866 active cases (132 deaths)
- Essex County: 3,067 active cases (118 deaths)
- Hudson County: 2,835 active cases (59 deaths)
- Union County: 2,487 active cases (45 deaths)
- Passaic County: 2,216 active cases (34 deaths)
- Middlesex County: 2,125 active cases (56 deaths)
- Monmouth County: 1,743 active cases (48 deaths)
- Ocean County: 1,685 active cases (45 deaths)
- Morris County: 1,298 active cases (43 deaths)
- Somerset County: 641 active cases (23 deaths)
- Mercer County: 484 active cases (5 deaths)
- Camden County: 406 active cases (7 deaths)
- Burlington County: 367 active cases (9 deaths)
- Sussex County: 210 active cases (8 deaths)
- Gloucester County: 183 active cases (3 deaths)
- Warren County: 149 active cases (3 deaths)
- Hunterdon County: 148 active cases (0 deaths)
- Atlantic County: 72 active cases (1 deaths)
- Cape May County: 44 active cases (0 deaths)
- Cumberland County: 36 active cases (1 deaths)
- Salem County: 25 active cases (2 deaths)