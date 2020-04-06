Comments
HACKENSACK, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – Another medical center has been approved to collect blood from coronavirus survivors in pursuit of antibodies that can be used to treat those currently infected or yet to be infected by COVID-19.
Hackensack Meridian Health announced Monday it has been approved to assess and test blood samples and ask those with antibodies to continue making donations toward convalescent plasma therapy, a method of treating others.
Last month Mount Sinai Hospital in New York began seeking people who have recovered from coronavirus for antibody collection. Doctors say patients who recover have high levels of immunity.
To apply to help, people can complete the Hackensack Meridian Health survey online.