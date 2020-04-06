NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced late Monday that President Donald Trump has agreed to let COVID-19 patients be treated on the USNS Comfort hospital ship stationed in the Hudson River in Manhattan.
Originally the staff on the ship was to take non-COVID cases to alleviate urgent medical cases in New York’s emergency rooms.
— Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) April 6, 2020
“This means 1,000 additional beds staffed by federal personnel. This will provide much-needed relief to our over stressed hospital systems,” Cuomo wrote on Twitter.
“As it turned out, there’s not a lot of no-COVID people in the hospital system, which is a separate story happens to be a good news story, a byproduct of shutting everything down,” said Cuomo.
The change in policy – along with the Javits Center – adds 3,500 total beds in the coronavirus battle.
Earlier Monday, New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy announced that Trump had approved his request to have New Jersey patients have access to the Comfort as well.
CORONAVIRUS: NY Health Dept. | NY Call 1-(888)-364-3065 | NYC Health Dept. | NYC Call 311, Text COVID to 692692 | NJ COVID-19 Info Hub | NJ Call 1-(800)-222-1222 or 211, Text NJCOVID to 898211 | CT Health Dept. | CT Call 211 | Centers for Disease Control and Prevention