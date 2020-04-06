



Gov. Phil Murphy wore a face covering when he arrived at his daily coronavirus briefing Monday. He said he and his team will do that every time they’re around other people, or coming and going from news conferences.

Murphy updated the number of coronavirus cases in the Garden State:

41,090 cases (+3,663)

1,003 deaths (+86)

Murphy said data shows a decline in the growth rate of new cases from 24% day-over-day on March 30th to roughly 12% today.

“This mean that our efforts to flatten the curve are starting – and I say starting – to pay off,” Murphy said. “The overall curve we fit into the data is beginning – and I say beginning, and I use that word again cautiously – beginning to flatten. Our job now is to keep flattening it, to the point where our day-over-day increase is not just 12% but is zero.”

Among the dead is Jersey City Councilman Michael Yun.

“He was a respected leader not just in Jersey City, but in Hudson County. A good man. A great professional. Terrific husband, father, grandfather. We stand with Jersey City and Hudson County in mourning his loss. We send our deepest prayers and thoughts to his family. An outstanding public servant and a really, really good guy,” Murphy said.

“We are beyond saddened by the passing of Councilman Michael Yun. He was a family man, a great businessman, and a tireless advocate for Jersey City throughout his nearly 3 decades of public service. More than that though, he was a great husband, father, and grandfather as he never missed a chance to share how proud he was of his family. This is devastating for all of us here, as Michael was part of our Jersey City family. We will miss him and we will continue to aggressively fight against this pandemic, now in his honor,” said Jersey City Mayor Steven Fulop.

