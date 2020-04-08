Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A change is policy was announced Wednesday for New York Sports Club members.
The gym chain now says it will freeze memberships until locations are re-opened.
At the end of March, members filed a lawsuit saying the gym was still collecting fees and charging to freeze memberships even though all gyms were forced to close when New York shut down all non-essential businesses.
All days that were billed while gyms were closed will now be given as future credits.