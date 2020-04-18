



– Some of the biggest names in the entertainment world are uniting Saturday for One World: Together At Home, a global special in support of the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic

Curated by superstar Lady Gaga, the broadcast starting at 8 p.m. includes Alanis Morissette, Andrea Bocelli, Billie Eilish, Billie Joe Armstrong of Green Day, Burna Boy, Chris Martin, David Beckham, Eddie Vedder, Elton John, FINNEAS, Idris and Sabrina Elba, J Balvin, John Legend, Kacey Musgraves, Keith Urban, Kerry Washington, Lang Lang, Lizzo, Maluma, Paul McCartney, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Shah Rukh Khan and Stevie Wonder.

People from around the world are asked to tune in and take action at www.globalcitizen.org/togetherathome.

The global Saturday night program will be aired live on CBS and streamed on CBS All Access from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. ET.

The special will recognize and celebrate the frontline healthcare workers who are making such a difference, with real experiences from doctors, nurses, and families.

Reflecting the solidarity being felt around the world, three of broadcast television’s top late-night talents will join to host together: Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Fallon, and Jimmy Kimmel.

The event benefits of the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund, the broadcast will also benefit local and regional charities that provide food, shelter, and healthcare to those who need help most.

One World: Together At Home will also be broadcast on ABC, ABC News, ABC News Live, Freeform, Nat Geo, NBC, Bravo, E!, MSNBC, NBC News, NBCNews.com, NBC News on YouTube, Peacock, Syfy, USA, iHeartMedia, and Bell Media Networks and platforms in Canada. Internationally, BBC One will run the program on Sunday April 19, 2020. Additional international broadcasters include beIN Media Group, MultiChoice Group and RTE.

In addition, the special will also be a multi-hour digital broadcast streaming online on multiple global platforms, including: Alibaba, Amazon Prime Video, Apple, Facebook, Instagram, LiveXLive, Tencent, Tencent Music Entertainment Group, TIDAL, TuneIn, Twitch, Twitter, Yahoo and YouTube. This digital special will include additional artists and performances from all over the globe as well as unique stories from the world’s healthcare heroes.

“The World Health Organization is committed to defeating the coronavirus pandemic with science and public health measures, and supporting the health workers who are on the frontlines of the response,” said Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General of the World Health Organization. “We may have to be apart physically for a little while, but we can still come together virtually to enjoy great music. The One World: Together At Home concert represents a powerful show of solidarity against a common threat.”

Over the past three weeks, the “Together At Home” series has featured performances from artists including, Chris Martin, John Legend, Charlie Puth, Common, Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello, Ryan Tedder of OneRepublic, Niall Horan, Steve Aoki, Jennifer Hudson, Miguel, H.E.R., Anthony Hamilton, Rufus Wainwright, Hozier and Julianne Hough, among others in support of the WHO and Global Citizen’s campaign, among others, in support of the WHO and Global Citizen’s campaign.

For more information about Global Citizen and their campaign to support the WHO’s Solidarity Response Fund, visit globalcitizen.org and follow @GlblCtzn on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram using #GlobalCitizen.

