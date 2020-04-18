Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo issued an executive order Saturday allowing New Yorkers to get a marriage license remotely.
Many marriage bureaus are closed due to the coronavirus pandemic, preventing couples from getting their licenses.
CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: Weddings, Religious Ceremonies Embracing Virtual Approach
Clerks are now allowed to perform ceremonies via video conference.
The executive order temporarily suspends a provision of the law that requires in-person visits.