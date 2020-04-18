Coronavirus Concert‘One World: Together At Home’ Happens Tonight At 8 P.M. On CBS2 For COVID-19 Relief
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo issued an executive order Saturday allowing New Yorkers to get a marriage license remotely.

Many marriage bureaus are closed due to the coronavirus pandemic, preventing couples from getting their licenses.

Clerks are now allowed to perform ceremonies via video conference.

The executive order temporarily suspends a provision of the law that requires in-person visits.

