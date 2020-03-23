



— Celebrating life isn’t stopping in the age of social distancing.

People are still getting married, holding bachelor parties, and even bar mitzvahs. Faced with trying to do all these things and limit the spread of coronavirus, they’re just doing it differently, CBS2’s Lisa Rozner reported Monday.

It wasn’t the way Cat and Bryan Klingler planned to say “I do.” It was supposed to happen in Aruba this past Saturday. Due to the outbreak, they postponed the big destination party, but kept the date.

Laptops and GoPro cameras were set up in their house and family got a virtual invite.

“FaceTimed with everyone. We AirPlayed one of the computers to our television, so while we were getting married we could see everyone on the TV. So, it kinda felt like everyone was there,” Cat said. “You could hear everybody cheering, a bunch of friends were clinking glasses with who they were home-quarantined with.”

“Everyone was able to interact and be a part of our special day. It was absolutely fantastic. We couldn’t be more pleased with how it turned out,” Bryan said.

Alison Wright said she was snapping photos when she noticed a couple getting married in Central Park that same day.

“I work as a photographer, so my first inclination was to stop and jump in and take pictures, of course noticing the priest was social distancing, so I had to not jump in like as close as I normally would,” Wright said.

MORE: Coronavirus Update: With Non-Essential Businesses Closing, Bridal Shops Scramble To Help Brides To Be

Then there is an untraditional way to celebrate a biblical tradition. A bris is a Jewish ceremonial circumcision held eight days after a baby boy is born.

David and Naava Broxmeyer live-streamed it on Zoom for newborn Nadav Ilan. The few family members at their home wore masks.

“I feel like in some ways this made it more special that he got such a unique bris, that people got to do something brand new and fresh that they all virtually signed in,” Naava said.

“I spent the entire day before trying to figure it out,” David added.

CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK

Rabbi Mark Wildes of the Manhattan Jewish Experience virtually attended to make sure the couple recite the blessings appropriately.

“The most important thing in Judaism is life, preserving life, and living healthfully,” Wildes said.

MORE: Coronavirus Update: Houses Of Worship See Rise In Online Services Streams

Twins Joshua Moshe Mitchell and Aaron Benjamin Mitchell had a virtual bar mitzvah on their Hebrew birthday.

“Aaron to my left here was studying the books of Joshua and of Judges and he completed those, and Joshua to my right was studying the entire books of the oral law called the Mishna,” father Oliver Mitchell said.

“I’m kinda happy we could work something out into sharing with everyone,” Aaron added.

Their Torah portion relates to being quarantined, but eventually being free. They hope it brings hope to everyone soon, but in the meantime nothing can stop love. Not even coronavirus.

As for funerals, the rabbi Rozner spoke with said loved ones right now are only meeting at grave sites. Certain rituals may need to be suspended.