NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — New York’s Attorney General says cable and satellite TV providers are still charging fees for live sports even though no games are being played.
Letitia James is now calling on seven major providers to cancel fees for live sports programming, calling it “grossly unfair.”
Customers can pay up to $20 extra a month for subscriptions that include live sporting events.
James is telling providers to come up with a plan to issue refunds and waivers.