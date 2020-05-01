Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Amtrak is making changes at Penn Station to allow for an even deeper cleaning.
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Amtrak is making changes at Penn Station to allow for an even deeper cleaning.
Starting Sunday, both Amtrak and NJ Transit concourses will close overnight on a daily basis.
RELATED STORY: Amtrak, New York Waterway Running Modified Schedules
The Amtrak concourse will be closed from midnight to 5 a.m. and the NJ Transit concourse will closed from 1 a.m. to 5 a.m.
Trains at those hours will keep running.
Amtrak says trains are also being cleaned more often and that more hand sanitizers are now available for commuters and employees.