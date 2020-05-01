Coronavirus UpdateCuomo Says Schools Will Remain Closed For The Rest Of School Year, Summer School TBD
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork)Amtrak is making changes at Penn Station to allow for an even deeper cleaning.

Starting Sunday, both Amtrak and NJ Transit concourses will close overnight on a daily basis.

RELATED STORY: Amtrak, New York Waterway Running Modified Schedules

The Amtrak concourse will be closed from midnight to 5 a.m. and the NJ Transit concourse will closed from 1 a.m. to 5 a.m.

Trains at those hours will keep running.

Amtrak says trains are also being cleaned more often and that more hand sanitizers are now available for commuters and employees.

