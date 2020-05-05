NEW YORK(CBSNewYork) — The New York Jets bolstered their offensive line this offseason, and now they have added a running back to the backfield to help share the load with Le’Veon Bell.
According to multiple media reports, the team has agreed to a one-year deal with veteran free agent Frank Gore.
For his 16th season, Frank Gore reunites with Adam Gase from their Miami days.
— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) May 5, 2020
Gore, who will turn 37 in May, will begin his 16th NFL season with his fifth team since entering the league in 2005. As the NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport points out, there is plenty of familiarity with the coaching staff as Gore was the Dolphins lead back in 2018 under current Jets head coach Adam Gase.
Gore spent last season in Buffalo, playing in all 16 games and making eight starts while rushing for 599 yards and two touchdowns. Gore won’t be expected to be the primary back for the Jets, but he provides a solid complement to Bell, who saw a high workload last season.
Behind Bell, there was a lot of uncertainty in the running back corps with both Bilal Powell and Ty Montgomery remaining free agents. The team did add La’Michal Perine out of Florida in the draft, but Gore adds another veteran presence to the team hoping to help quarterback Sam Darnold.