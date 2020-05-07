



— The sports world has been put on pause amid the coronavirus pandemic, but some teams are still sending out invoices for season tickets.

The NFL plans on playing a full uninterrupted season, even with the possibility of nobody in the stands. Yet, season tickets are still being sold.

Commissioner Roger Goodell sent out a memo to each team outlining the plan to refund any ticket for games with no fans. The Jets have also told all season ticket holders their payment plans will be deferred.

Major League Baseball is treating it on a team by team basis. The Mets and Yankees both announced refunds or credit for all games from April. Other teams have extended that offer through June.

Evan Roberts is a radio host on WFAN.

“You’ve obviously heard from a number of season ticket holders on your radio program. What’s the thought process in their minds right now?” CBS2’s Steve Overmyer asked.

“I think most of them want their money back,” Roberts said. “What Major League Baseball should do is instead of — and I know each team is handling things differently — but here in New York with the Mets and the Yankees, they’re saying, we’ll give you your money back for March, we’ll give you your money back for April, but there’s no way they’re playing games in May, June, July, so they probably should say, look, here’s your money back for the entire season. If somehow there’s games, yes, we’ll charge you again, obviously, you’re not going to get to go to the games for free.”

In the NHL, the New Jersey Devils have taken a much more fan-friendly approach. They can roll their balance into tickets for next year, or cash it in for perks like a signed hockey stick.

Fans even have the option to donate their tickets. In fact, the Devils are donating 10,00 tickets to health care workers when games resume.

We’re two months into an indefinite suspension of games as teams are giving fans a clearer path to recoup their cash in the short term.