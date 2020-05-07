HACKENSACK, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Just in time for Mother’s Day, a New Jersey mom who survived the coronavirus met her newborn daughter for the first time.
Donna Molina was able to hold little Harley during the emotional reunion Thursday.
Molina had an emergency C-section on April 2 after testing positive for COVID-19, being placed in a coma and put on a ventilator.
She is now home while Harley remains in the NICU at Hackensack University Medical Center.
Molina said meeting her daughter took her breath away.
“It was just incredible. I couldn’t hold back any tears or any emotions,” she said. “It was just waterworks as soon as I saw her, as I was walking in. I just couldn’t hold back any, any emotions.”
Even though mom and baby had not met in person before Thursday, nurses and staff made sure to Facetime every day.
When she eventually heads home, Harley will join her three older siblings.