



— The traditional NFL Monday night doubleheader on opening weekend will have Pittsburgh at the New York Giants , which has a rookie head coach in Joe Judge, and Tennessee at Denver.

“The number one positive is we’re getting ready to play football, so that’s the biggest thing,” Judge said. “Once you get the schedule, it starts moving a little bit faster in your mind in terms of preparing for what’s in front of you.”

All of the 32 teams released their schedules early Thursday evening, with the full 2020 list scheduled to be revealed by the league a bit later.

The New York Jets begin the regular season on Sept. 13 at the Buffalo Bills.

The NFL schedule, not to mention offseason activities and the preseason, has to be considered tentative given the current prohibition on large gatherings.

But Commissioner Roger Goodell has said the league is planning for a normal season, albeit while making contingency plans.

“The league and the clubs have been in contact with the relevant local, state and federal government authorities and will continue to do so,” NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy said.

RELATED STORY: As Coronavirus Shutdown Continues, Pro Sports Teams Work Out Plans To Refund Season Ticket Holders

Late-season Saturday games will be scheduled but with undetermined matchups for flexibility, something the NFL has done previously.

Every team has two home and two away games in the first month of the schedule. Whether that’s a quirk or by design is unknown.

The season ends Jan. 3 with all divisional matchups, as in recent years. Then follow the playoffs, with the Super Bowl slated for Feb. 7 in Tampa, Florida.

Pending developments with the coronavirus, of course.

(© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)