NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — One of the suspects in the brutal attack on a 15-year-old girl in Brooklyn back in early March was shot to death on Tuesday, the NYPD said.
Tyquan Howard, 16, was found in front of 1550 Sterling Place in Crown Heights just after 1 p.m. with a gunshot wound to the abdomen. He was taken to Brookdale Hospital where he was later found pronounced dead.
Police said no arrests were immediately made, adding the investigation is ongoing.
Howard was among at least 12 teens who were arrested for the assault and robbery of a 15-year-old girl in March. At the time, as many as six persons of interest were still out there.
MORE: Police Make More Arrests In Connection To Brutal Assault Of 15-Year-Old Girl In Brooklyn
The shocking assault was caught on camera and quickly went viral. The victim is seen getting stomped on, kicked, and robbed by a group of boys.
The attack happened at the corner of Utica Avenue near Sterling Place not long after high school dismissal.
Police said it may have been retribution for a prior argument, possibly a verbal one during school hours.
