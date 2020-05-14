NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A confrontation with police over wearing a mask in the subway led to a mother being arrested in front of her young child.
Cell phone video shows the 22-year-old being taken into custody while her child watched inside the Atlantic Avenue-Barclays Center subway station.
The NYPD says she was stopped Wednesday and told she could not enter the transit system without properly wearing a face mask, but the woman refused.
When officers tried to escort her out of the station, they say she waved her arms and struck an officer with her hand.
Mayor Bill de Blasio responded to the incident on Twitter, saying in part that face coverings are important to protect everybody, but “no one wants to see an interaction turn into this.”
Police say the woman was charged with resisting arrest, disorderly conduct and harassment.