Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Sen. Chuck Schumer is calling for a crackdown on unproven COVID-19 remedies.
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Sen. Chuck Schumer is calling for a crackdown on unproven COVID-19 remedies.
He says scammers should face steep fines.
The scams involve everything from herbs to vitamins.
“Listen to this one, this is even more amazing. Some companies are actually selling music frequencies, according to the FTC, program frequencies to attack the virus. If you put certain music on, the virus will go away. That’s what these scammers are saying,” Schumer said.
RELATED STORY: ‘Do Not Fall For It!’ Scammers Send Out Fake Stimulus Checks, Ask For Small Fees
Right now, Schumer says the Federal Trade Commission is sending out warning letters to stop companies from making false promises of coronavirus treatments or cures.
But he says that’s not enough and that the agency needs to announce a no-nonsense campaign.