NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The MTA has launched a new app to help essential workers commute to their jobs while the subway is shutdown overnight.
The Essential Connector app offers a real-time map to navigate the MTA’s enhanced overnight bus service.
Users can also track train service by station or book a for-hire vehicle at no extra cost.
Earlier this month, the MTA began shutting down subway service from 1 a.m. to 5 a.m. to allow for deeper cleaning of trains and stations.