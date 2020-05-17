Coronavirus UpdateDe Blasio Reiterates NYC Beaches Will Not Be Open For Memorial Day Weekend
CBSN New YorkWatch Now
Filed Under:Coronavirus, Local TV, MTA, New York


NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The MTA has launched a new app to help essential workers commute to their jobs while the subway is shutdown overnight.

The Essential Connector app offers a real-time map to navigate the MTA’s enhanced overnight bus service.

Users can also track train service by station or book a for-hire vehicle at no extra cost.

Earlier this month, the MTA began shutting down subway service from 1 a.m. to 5 a.m. to allow for deeper cleaning of trains and stations.

Comments

Leave a Reply