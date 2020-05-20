Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – On The Dig, CBS2’s Elle McLogan unearths gems in local food and culture. One past episode highlighted Economy Candy, a Lower East Side sweets destination since 1937. In this video update, Elle checks in with third-generation owner Mitchell Cohen and his wife Skye Greenfield Cohen to find out how the business has adapted to the coronavirus outbreak.
Economy Candy
Economy Candy
108 Rivington Street
New York, NY 10002
(212) 254-1531
https://www.economycandy.com/
