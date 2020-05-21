NEW YORK (CBSnewYork) – Coney Island beaches will be open this weekend, but you better keep moving.
You will be able to walk on the boardwalk, walk on the sand, and even wade in the water this weekend but the city says no swimming, reports CBS2’s Ali Bauman.
The NYPD says it is taking a common-sense approach to patrolling Coney Island for Memorial Day weekend.
People are encouraged to come for the day as long as they keep their social distance.
The Parks Department will be in charge of enforcement on the beach, and since lifeguards will not be on duty, people will not be allowed to go in the water past their ankles.
Police will patrol the boardwalk and entrances to the beach but say officers are there to make sure people stay safe, not enforce social distancing.
Because schools are closed for the summer, the NYPD will deploy about 5,000 school safety agents there and to parks around the city to hand out masks and remind people to stand 6 feet apart.