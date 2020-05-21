NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A suspect is dead following a police-involved shooting last night in Harlem.
The NYPD said the suspect killed his sister-in-law and threatened another man.
Officers recovered a gun and a 12-inch kitchen knife from the scene on St. Nicholas Terrace off West 127th Street.
When police arrived at the fifth floor apartment, they said they found the suspect’s 45-year-old sister-in-law on the floor bleeding to death from a gunshot wound. They also saw him wrestling with a 39-year-old man on the ground.
“The sergeant made numerous commands for the subject to show his hands. The individual was continuing to stab the victim. The sergeant discharged his firearm, striking the subject,” NYPD Chief of Patrol Fausto Pichardo said Wednesday night.
Officers shot the 44-year-old suspect in the torso. He died at the scene.
Sources told CBS2 he was identified as Ubaldo Gomez, an auxiliary officer with the department.
His wife was also inside the apartment but was not hurt.
The male victim, who police said is not related to the couple, was taken to the hospital with stab wounds.