NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Memorial Day observances are looking a little different this year.
The Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum will live stream its annual commemoration at 2 p.m. Monday.
The ceremonial wreath laying in the Hudson River will be done by a frontline medical worker.
Navy Commander Jay Yelon works as a trauma surgeon at a hospital in Bay Shore, Long Island and has been assisting in the city.
The traditional observance at Arlington National Cemetery will be closed to the public and live streamed instead. Only family members visiting the graves of loved ones will be allowed on cemetery grounds.
The National Parks Service says it will also live stream wreath layings at other major monuments.
The national Memorial Day concert isn’t taking place, but a special program of taped performances is being aired by PBS.