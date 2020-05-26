NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The Diocese of Brooklyn reopened its churches Tuesday.
Several parishioners came in for prayer at St. Athanasius Roman Catholic Church in Bensonhurst.
Churches are now open for private prayer and devotion.
Only ten people will be allowed inside at a time.
Everyone who enters a church will be required to wear a mask and maintain social distancing rules.
“Faith over fear. Faith is tremendously important in these days. It’s very essential to practice your faith and to be able come to church, a place where you find comfort and strength and healing,” Msgr. David Cassato said.
Funerals and limited celebrations of baptisms and weddings can also begin.
The diocese is urging anyone who feels sick in any way not to come to church for prayer.